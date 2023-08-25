Menu
NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results

NZ sharemarket dips despite solid results
There were 82 decliners and 46 gainers on the market. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
An unforgiving New Zealand sharemarket slipped further on another busy day of company reporting that again saw a bunch of solid results.The S&P/NZX 50 Index never got into gear and closed at 11,443.5, down 34.47 points or 0.3%. The index finished the week with a decline of 1.23% and is down nearly 5% this month – the weakest since January last year. It is also flat for the year.There were 82 decliners and 46 gainers on the main board, with 25.85 million shares worth $87.7m changing hands.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs In...
Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost
Markets

Vista reports $8.5m half-year net loss but gets a Barbenheimer boost

The Barbenheimer craze helped deliver the “best domestic box office” since April 2019.

Ella Somers 3:20pm
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls
Markets

NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

CEO is seeing green shoots. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term
Markets

NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term

Stock exchange operator NZX said operating earnings gained in the six months to June 30, despite difficult trading conditions, while its net profit fell due to increased amortisation charges.NZX’s operating operating earnings of $20 million for the six months were up 15% on the p...

Staff reporters 11:18am