Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news

NZ sharemarket lifts on brighter economic news
An increase in business confidence flowed through to share investors today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 29 Jun 2023
A chirpy New Zealand sharemarket made further strong gains on more positive economic data – this time business confidence at home.For the second day running, the S&P/NZX 50 had a strong afternoon of trading and closed at 11,808.12, up 74.66 points or 0.64% after reaching a morning low of 11,681.37. The index has risen 1.45% over the last three trading days.There were 76 gainers and 43 decliners on the main board, with 33.38 million shares worth $110.48m changing hands.In the latest ANZ survey, business confidence jumped 13 points to m...
Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
Finance

Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches

The FMA says it traded $60m without proper checks and controls in place.

Staff reporters 11:40am
Tiger Brokers ordered to pay $900k for anti-money laundering breaches
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 11:26am
Mandatory climate reporting on track

More Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed
Markets

Marlborough farmer's appeal against Fonterra dismissed

A farmer took the dairy giant to court for refusing his milk.

Victoria Young 12:01pm
New dividend reinvestment plan for Investore Property
Property

New dividend reinvestment plan for Investore Property

The retail footprint across Investore’s big boxes was still good, the CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket follows international leads
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket follows international leads

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 28 Jun 2023
'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023