NZ sharemarket makes gains despite headwinds

NZ investors were not put off by Wall Street worries or rising interest rates. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket showed resilience in the face of increased wholesale interest rates and a big fall in shares across the Tasman.Apart from a lunchtime lull, the S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed strongly in the afternoon and closed at 11,934.67, up 20.78 points or 0.17% after falling more than 1% at one stage with an intraday low of 11,812.86.The index gained 0.52% this week and is up 4.4% so far this year.There were 83 decliners and 45 gainers over the whole market, with 36.2 million shares worth $111.93m changing hands.Matt Goodson, man...
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

3:00pm
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 2:12pm
Policy

Hipkins gets frank about security and China

Chris Hipkins stressed "independent" does not mean "neutral" foreign policy.

Pattrick Smellie 2:09pm
‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects
Markets

The renewable electricity generator continues to seek new options.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Pacific Edge rises as wider sharemarket stutters
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,959.33, down 43.13 points or 0.36%.

Graham Skellern 06 Jul 2023
Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement
Markets

Cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge (PEB) saw its share price jump after trading resumed on Thursday morning following an announcement concerning coverage by US insurers.At midday, the share was trading at 21 cents, up 123.4%.In a market announcement on Thursday, the company s...

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023
Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs
Markets

Vista ditches its product-centred model

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023