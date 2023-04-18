Menu
NZ sharemarket tumbles half a percent

The local market was softer than expected. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket tumbled nearly half a percent and defensive stocks were hit as wholesale interest rates crept up on further inflation concerns.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and traded steadily to close at 11,884.1, down 52.04 points or 0.44%.There were 60 gainers and 73 decliners on the main board, and volumes were again light with 26.88 million shares worth $91.79m changing hands.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said the local market was softer than expected. “There&rsqu...
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report
Economy

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 4:14pm
Primary Sector

Beef + Lamb NZ wants more time on emissions pricing

Farmers are concerned about the disproportionate impact on the sector.

Rebecca Howard 2:20pm
Economy

Could the RBNZ hike further to quash a housing revival?

Most economists regard the latest housing data as stronger than expected.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
More Markets

‘Slow but steady’ recovery in passenger volumes – AIA
Markets

The thirst for travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels as Auckland International Airport&#39;s (AIA) March passenger volumes climbed to 81% of pre-covid levels.In a "preview" of its March passenger volumes, AIA said 686,178 international travellers - excluding transits - passe...

Ella Somers 12:56pm
Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Markets

Shareholders wonder why the company's board is so negative.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 55.58 points or 0.47%.

Graham Skellern 17 Apr 2023
Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter
Markets

After being acquired by Mercury for $441m last year, Trustpower will trade purple for yellow this winter.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023