NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Christopher Luxon's coalition deal did not worry investors. (Image: NZME)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket closed the week with a small gain as the coalition government agreement, with its sack-full of legislative changes, quelled some uncertainty.The S&P/NZX 50 Index moved into positive territory after the policy changes and ministerial appointments were announced. The index finished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,164.74.The index ended the week slightly ahead at nearly 0.3% – with just one down day – and has now fallen 2.4% for the year. It has risen 4% in No...
Politics

Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government
Opinion

Ben Moore: Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Judith Collins will have the most ministerial positions in the new government.

Ben Moore 4:07pm
Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

