NZ's listing environment is quiet but NZX says it's quiet everywhere

Ella Somers
Mon, 18 Sep 2023
It’s a common misconception that New Zealand companies are running off to Australia to become listed, according to the NZX.“We don't see that happening at all unless it's in a dual-listing situation,” NZX’s general manager of capital markets origination, Sarah Minhinnick, told BusinessDesk.“It’s a really complex market environment at the moment, and you're seeing that play out globally with the subdued period across all exchanges.”Recent research has found that it could cost almost $1 m...
Dileepa Fonseka: Where is the money?

Future politicians may look back wistfully on today as an age when they had cash.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Ombudsman fires salvo at Queenstown council for quiet campsite deal

Independent watchdog told the council to look into reasons for the decision. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
A 3% mortgage rate in a 7% world? This startup says it can do that

'Assuming' the seller's mortgage is a way to get a low interest rate.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
