NZX50 dips as investors wait on data

Investors are waiting on NZ GDP data and US inflation decisions. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket opened a crucial week for the economy with a fall of more than half a percent, punctured by some unusually large downward moves in some leading stocks.With the Australian market closed for King’s Birthday weekend, the S&P/NZX 50 Index was uninspired and closed at 11,615.55, down 74.79 points or 0.64%.There were 47 gainers and 82 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 24.1 million share transactions worth $114.63m. Infratil, up 1c to $9.86, led the individual trading list with $33.9m worth of shares c...
RNZ news culture questioned as Russia crisis deepens
RNZ news culture questioned as Russia crisis deepens

Questions will now also be asked of RNZ’s leadership and editorial management.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Regulator settles some CBL Corporation claims
Regulator settles some CBL Corporation claims

The Financial Markets Authority has settled some claims against former directors of CBL Corporation, the listed insurer that collapsed in 2018 resulting in swathes of litigation.The markets regulator was one of several civil claimants to pursue directors of CBL alleging misleadin...

Victoria Young 1:10pm
WasteCo raising capital from wholesale investors

The company listed late last year.

Staff reporters 9:58am
FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth

The raise is being conducted through Catalist.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am