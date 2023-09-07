Menu
NZX50 flat as companies go ex-dividend

Air NZ shares rose despite going ex-dividend. (Image: Getty)
The New Zealand sharemarket held its ground as a bunch of stocks went ex-dividend, and offshore bourses were decidedly weaker.Apart from a lunchtime dip, the S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily and closed at 11,426.84, down 0.82 points or 0.01%.There were 48 gainers and 89 decliners on the main board, with 31.13 million shares worth $157.75m changing hands.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said the local market was in a bit of a lull, but “we have had a big correction through the reporting season,...
Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts
Primary Sector

Fonterra looks to trim its board size after flagging $1b in cuts

It would cut the number of directors from 11 to 9.

Staff reporters 8:38pm
Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

The gap continues to widen in our polling average following two bad polls for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 5:08pm
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer
Markets

ERoad seeks $50m in deeply discounted offer

The company wants a stronger balance sheet and headroom to grow.

Pattrick Smellie 10:55am
Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup
Markets

Allez Les Bleus! Forsyth Barr predicts French will win Rugby World Cup

For the first time, Forbarr hasn’t picked the All Blacks to win.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZX50 continues its slow slide
Markets Market close

NZX50 continues its slow slide

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,427.66, down 9.58 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 06 Sep 2023