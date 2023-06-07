Menu
Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

Big news drove investors directions today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
It was back to the future for cancer diagnostic firm Pacific Edge after its price plunged more than 75% during a down day for the New Zealand sharemarket.On its darkest day of trading in two decades, Pacific Edge ended well below its February 2004 price of 14.9c. It closed the day with a fall of 38.6c or 77.98% to 10.9c after coming out of a trading halt and seeing 25.4 million of its shares worth $2.81m being traded.Pacific Edge listed at 25c a share in late November 2002 – 15c was paid upfront and 10c deferred to September 2003 –...
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday
Law & Regulation

A judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 6:31pm
Markets

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ

Ben Moore 3:25pm
Primary Sector

Sizzling cheese prices won't help dairy farmer incomes

A global love for cheese isn’t all good news.

Rebecca Howard 3:17pm
Markets

Ben Moore 3:25pm
Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Markets

Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 11:50am
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Markets

The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 10:05am