Persisting with listing: is it a new dawn for IPOs?

Low interest rates and pandemic stimulus packages had fuelled the amount of capital in the system. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Initial public offerings (IPOs) have been globally dead in the water for the past two years, but investment platform Stake says IPOs in the tech sector are making a comeback overseas – and New Zealand investors are watching with interest.Stake markets analyst Megan Stals said that after a two-year “drought”, tech IPOs appeared to be back in the United States, with the likes of computing firm Arm, delivery company Instacart and email marketing business Klaviyo appealing to locals.“Kiwi investors have shown an interes...
