Share and share alike

The financial revolution will be digitised. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The entry of cut-price online investment platform Sharesies into New Zealand’s financial services market certainly shook things up. Coming out of the 2017 Kiwibank-sponsored Fintech accelerator, the plan to democratise investing had a snappy slogan and coincided with a global push for the likes of Robinhood to undercut traditional broking services and replace the very expensive networks of brokers and advisers. The unusual boom in activity through the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, when people were stuck for things to do, didn’t...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Sharemarket has another late surge into positive territory
Markets Market close

 The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose sharply in the last half hour and closed at 11,917.82, up 33.72 points or 0.28%

Graham Skellern 19 Apr 2023
Pyne Gould still burning a flame for Torchlight
Property

Pyne Gould is very keen to keep the Torchlight burning.

Paul McBeth 19 Apr 2023
NZ sharemarket tumbles half a percent
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and traded steadily to close at 11,884.1, down 52.04 points or 0.44%.

Graham Skellern 18 Apr 2023