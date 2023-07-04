Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The NZX50 companies that have gained and lost the most so far in 2023

The NZX50 companies that have gained and lost the most so far in 2023
The NZX50 managed to rise by 3.56% between Jan 4 and June 30 despite headwinds. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
A cost of living crisis, recessionary fears, falling property prices and a tropical cyclone.Those are just a few things that have whacked New Zealand’s sharemarket and many of its top fifty companies in the first half of 2023.However, the NZX50 still managed to rise by 3.56% between Jan 4 and June 30, with 24 stocks gaining in value. A2 and SynlaitDairy firm A2 Milk was the stock that had the most gains in 2022, with its share price up 22.7%. But in the first six months of 2023, the infant formula exporter fell from $7.57 at the beginning...
School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action
Business Free Exclusive

School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action

A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Economy

Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Business investment in research and development is still the key issue.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

More Markets

Carbon market chaos and confusion
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Comvita a sweet spot in otherwise dull NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index lacked any real direction and closed down just 0.4 points.

Graham Skellern 03 Jul 2023
Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title
Markets

Comvita's amended statement on Olé sees 'multimillion dollar' removed from title

It was changed to "significant".

Riley Kennedy 03 Jul 2023
NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover
Markets

NZ Shareholders Association urges partial ERoad takeover

ERoad bidder, Constellation Software, prefers 100% ownership.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Jul 2023