US rating downgrade rattles fragile investors and NZX50 dips

Sharemarkets around the globe reacted to the US rating downgrade. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket was down slightly as the United States credit rating downgrade reverberated around weaker offshore bourses.The S&P/NZX 50 Index followed the same pattern as the day before, down in the morning and recovering in the afternoon, to close at 11,936.62 and declining 25.41 points or 0.21%. The index reached an intraday low of 11,884.2 points.There was fragility, with 39 gainers and 90 decliners over the whole market, with 33.48 million shares worth $111.4m changing hands.Mark Lister, investment director with Craigs Inv...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Business

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Scott Tech wins $12m deal with McCain Canada
Markets

Providing an automated palletising system.

Ben Moore 4:10pm
Radius hits ground running in 1Q
Markets

New Zealand’s smallest listed aged care and retirement village specialist Radius Residential Care says it made a strong start to FY24 with first-quarter underlying earnings “significantly ahead” of the previous year.In a market announcement for its Thursday AGM, Radius said it ex...

Staff reporters 9:58am
Shareholders whack boardroom glass jaw
Markets

The time for agreeing to disagree is nigh.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Infrastructure

Channel's future is in aviation fuel, but petrol will be around for a while yet.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am