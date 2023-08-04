Menu
Wary investors keep the NZ sharemarket flat

Apples of a technology type and the fruit featured in today's market news. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket finished the week with a very small gain, but investors are wary about the continuing rise in long-term bond yields.The S&P/NZX 50 Index’s routine didn’t surprise, falling in the morning and recovering in the afternoon to close at 11,943.2, up 6.58 points or 0.06%.The index reached an intraday low of 11,906.83 points and was flat for the week.There were 69 gainers and 55 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 25.59 million share transactions worth $90.03m.Shane Solly, portfolio manager with Har...
Huntly unit out until May, knocking $30m off Genesis earnings
Energy

Huntly unit out until May, knocking $30m off Genesis earnings

The Huntly outage could last 11 months.

Ian Llewellyn 4:35pm
Finance

‘Not satisfied’: ACCC rejects ANZ’s Suncorp Bank acquisition

ACCC said the merger wasn’t likely to “substantially lessen competition”.

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Finance

Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Cannasouth looks to ASX listing, access to Aussie money
Markets

Cannasouth looks to ASX listing, access to Aussie money

Australian investors are "more accustomed" to investments in early-stage businesses. 

Staff reporters 12:20pm
AFT Pharmaceuticals looks ahead to Maxigesic US licensing windfall
Markets

AFT Pharmaceuticals looks ahead to Maxigesic US licensing windfall

The company will also target growth in the Asian and UK markets.

Staff reporters 10:52am
Auckland Airport announces first tenants in $200m Mānawa Bay shopping centre
Markets

Auckland Airport announces first tenants in $200m Mānawa Bay shopping centre

Auckland International Airport has announced the first tenants to set up shop in its $200 million Mānawa Bay shopping centre.The retail brands settling into the shopping centre, which plans to open its doors in 2024, include Kate Spade, Coach, PUMA, Fila, Under Armour and Flo & F...

Staff reporters 9:45am
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am