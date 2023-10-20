Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Why is Sky’s share price so low?

Why is Sky’s share price so low?
Sky TV is one of an abundance of entertainment company plays available to investors. (Image: Sky TV)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Last Friday, perennial takeover candidate Sky Network Television announced it was in talks with a mystery suitor, after years of speculation linking the company to an opportunistic bid. As discussions over a non-binding, indicative offer continue, analysts say the buyout interest makes sense considering the company’s low valuation.Wealth manager Forsyth Barr has given its two cents on the bid situation, highlighting Sky’s status as “one of the lowest-valued stocks on the NZX”. Sky shares have hovered around the...
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'
Media

Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
The Wall Street Journal

UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge

Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package to fund Israel, Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal 2:25pm
UN, world leaders push to get Gaza aid flowing after Biden pledge
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: All Blacks show of power as review outcomes await

World Cup Rugby's semi-finals are looming amid various other sporting controversies.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: All Blacks show of power as review outcomes await

More Markets

Genesis plans to cut about 200 jobs in its retail business
Markets

Genesis plans to cut about 200 jobs in its retail business

The gentailer has already slimmed down its executive management team.

Staff reporters 9:15am
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel
Markets

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover

Fletcher's had to fight this battle more than once. Can it win it?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
International tension, high bond yields drives stocks lower
Markets Market close

International tension, high bond yields drives stocks lower

By the close, the S&P/NZX50 index was at 11,135.58, down 85.90 points.

Staff reporters 19 Oct 2023