Zoono loan found to have breached ASX listing rule

Zoono's shares peaked during the covid pandemic. (Image: NZME)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
New Zealand antimicrobial hand and surface sanitiser manufacturer Zoono Group has copped a serve from the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) for accepting a loan from its chief executive’s company without shareholder approval.Woodfield Investments, owned by Zoono CEO Paul Hyslop, secured the entire assets of ASX-listed Zoono over a $500,000 loan it made to the company on Oct 2 on a 12-month term at an interest rate of 10% a year.By not seeking shareholder approval, Zoono breached the ASX’s listing rule 10.1, which states a company cann...
