Creative agencies ready to embrace AI

AI is helping firms develop their creative thinking. (Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 08 May 2023
The sudden explosion of artificial intelligence is changing every part of the global economy, as businesses race to implement the new technology, automate tasks and become more efficient. From finance and education to travel and journalism, different sectors are looking to squeeze the most out of the red-hot technology to gain a competitive edge.Even the creative industries are set to experience artificial intelligence (AI) disruption. Hollywood writers, currently on strike, have expressed fears their work could be fed into AI to prod...
For more than 55 years, JCDecaux has constantly been improving and diversifying its products and services to offer relevant solutions to our partners' needs and to the inhabitants and passengers in urban environments.
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Environment

Wayne Brown wants storm resilience, not managed retreat

Auckland's mayor says the council is not responsible for compensating property owners.

Staff reporters 10:47am
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
More Media

School Road Publishing acquires North & South magazine
Media

School Road completed a deal for the current affairs title on Thursday night, according to market sources.

Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023
Further job cuts planned at Stuff
News in Brief

News publisher Stuff has proposed cutting up to 16 jobs in its sub-editing team as it looks to slash costs.The newspaper group, which introduced a paywall for its three biggest regional titles last week, is set to take the axe to print producer roles, according to the New Zealand...

Daniel Dunkley 05 May 2023
Frustrated Fifa boss lashes out again at European broadcasters
Media

The broadcasters are offering as much as 100 times less for women's tournament rights.

Trevor McKewen 04 May 2023