Trust in NZ news media continues to decline: AUT

(Image: DepositPhotos)

Trust in New Zealand journalism has declined for the fourth consecutive year, according to a new report published by the Auckland University of Technology.The Auckland University of Technology's (AUT) research centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy's latest Trust in News in Aotearoa Zealand report reveals that only 42% of New Zealanders had a general trust in the media in the year to April, compared to 45% in 2022 and 53% in 2020. It is AUT’s fourth year compiling the report. The findings echoed the recently-published Ede...