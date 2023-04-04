Trust in NZ news media continues to decline: AUT

Menu
(Image: DepositPhotos)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Trust in New Zealand journalism has declined for the fourth consecutive year, according to a new report published by the Auckland University of Technology.The Auckland University of Technology's (AUT) research centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy's latest Trust in News in Aotearoa Zealand report reveals that only 42% of New Zealanders had a general trust in the media in the year to April, compared to 45% in 2022 and 53% in 2020. It is AUT’s fourth year compiling the report. The findings echoed the recently-published Ede...
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 1:59pm
Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 1:17pm
Simon Power resigns from TVNZ
The Television New Zealand board says it will be looking for a replacement "in due course".

Staff reporters 4:48pm
Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Gordon was with Sky for almost two years. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance joins Turners' board
The news executive was appointed as chief media and data officer at Sky TV earlier this month.

Staff reporters 31 Mar 2023
What went wrong at Today FM
A real-time meltdown marked an abrupt and very public end to the talkback station.

Daniel Dunkley and Pattrick Smellie 31 Mar 2023