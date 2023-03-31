Menu
What went wrong at Today FM

What went wrong at Today FM
Tova O'Brien and Today FM colleagues leave Today FM on Thursday morning. (Image: Sylvie Whinray)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
After weeks of speculation, Today FM came crashing down in spectacular fashion. On Thursday morning, the station’s star host Tova O’Brien broke from her scheduled show to reveal that MediaWorks was in severe financial distress and that a staff meeting had been called to discuss the platform’s future. Suddenly, the writing was on the wall.“We've been on air for just a year. We were told we had the support of everyone, from the chief executive through to the board, and they have fucked us. And we're all going...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

More Media

MediaWorks confirms Today FM closure with immediate effect
Media

MediaWorks confirms Today FM closure with immediate effect

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 30 Mar 2023
Sky TV to lay off 170 NZ staff in offshoring move
Markets

Sky TV to lay off 170 NZ staff in offshoring move

The pay-TV company will open a call centre in the Philippines with 200 staff.

Daniel Dunkley 29 Mar 2023
Meta unlikely to engage with NZ's news payment law
Law & Regulation

Meta unlikely to engage with NZ's news payment law

For Meta, no news is good news as it resists attempts to make it pay publishers.

Daniel Dunkley 22 Mar 2023
Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns
Media

Key Today FM executive Gurney resigns

Board member Wayne Stevenson is also stepping down from the company due to “the reduced likelihood of an IPO in the near term”.

Daniel Dunkley 21 Mar 2023