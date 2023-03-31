What went wrong at Today FM

Tova O'Brien and Today FM colleagues leave Today FM on Thursday morning. (Image: Sylvie Whinray)

After weeks of speculation, Today FM came crashing down in spectacular fashion. On Thursday morning, the station’s star host Tova O’Brien broke from her scheduled show to reveal that MediaWorks was in severe financial distress and that a staff meeting had been called to discuss the platform’s future. Suddenly, the writing was on the wall.“We've been on air for just a year. We were told we had the support of everyone, from the chief executive through to the board, and they have fucked us. And we're all going...