See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Not number one: banks can’t get no (KiwiSaver) satisfaction

David Chaplin
Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Not number one: banks can’t get no (KiwiSaver) satisfaction
ANZ looked after the KiwiSaver interests for almost 735,000 members across its three schemes. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
Wed, 29 Jun 2022
RELATED
“A new survey has revealed that New Zealanders prefer to invest in KiwiSaver funds that are not operated by major banks,” some media outlet reported in the wake of the latest Consumer NZ poll of the sector.This is funny because about two-thirds of the 3 million-plus scheme members invest in KiwiSaver schemes operated by major banks.The disconnection between real behaviour and the survey-based sentiment is not really that surprising: only people who have sentiments tend to respond to nosy-parker pollsters; KiwiSaver is notorious for...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Tobacco tax wrangle nets NZ taxpayer $70.6m from British exchequer
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 29 Jun 2022

British & American Tobacco will pay more tax in NZ than it has in the past under a new transfer pricing agreement between the UK and NZ tax departments.

Business Advice
How to avoid greenwashing in your ads
Daniel Street | Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Does your advertising meet your public promises? If it doesn’t, you might find your company in hot water.

Opinion
Govt signs off on treating Fonterra fund investors badly
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Agriculture minister Damien O’Connor has acknowledged the fund investors may feel “unfairly prejudiced” and failure to buy them out could hurt NZ’s investment climate.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.