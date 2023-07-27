Menu
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive

Councils don't have enough money to maintain existing infrastructure, newly elected LGNZ president Sam Broughton says. (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Cash-strapped councils need double the amount of funding they currently get to survive, Local Government New Zealand says. The newly elected president of Local Government NZ (LGNZ) and Selwyn district council mayor, Sam Broughton, spoke of the difficult relationship between central and local government at LGNZ's annual conference in Christchurch on Thursday. “When you are the government and collecting over 90% of the funds in this country and spending it, you are the big voice in the conversation, and you think that you have...
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jul 2023
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jul 2023
Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more
Policy

Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 26 Jul 2023