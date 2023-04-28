Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

NZ has an 'enviable' energy position, says IEA

NZ has an 'enviable' energy position, says IEA
NZ's hydro, geothermal and wind capacity is an opportunity to decarbonise the rest of the economy. (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
New Zealand has enviable energy resources but should weigh up carefully the costs of trying to reach 100% renewable electricity generation, the International Energy Agency says.The agency's latest review of NZ’s energy policy identified a diversified energy mix.“As the country embarks on an ambitious energy transition, it has many natural advantages, including an enviable renewable resource base,” it said in its 2023 policy review.“The key challenge will be to decarbonise end-use sectors through clean power and...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 28, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Restructuring mistakes can be expensive and The Fisher & Paykel Way: Part 3

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:27am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Restructuring mistakes can be expensive and The Fisher & Paykel Way: Part 3
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

More Policy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 26 Apr 2023
Let's have a smarter debate around farming
Primary Sector

Jem Traylen: Let's have a smarter debate around farming

Hold off on the red tape cliches, please.

Jem Traylen 25 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments
Finance

Reserve Bank sets lower capital bar for business growth fund investments

ANZ and BNZ recommended having a look at a 100% risk weighting.

Staff reporters 24 Apr 2023
Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion
Primary Sector

Fishing industry calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion

The majority of NZ fishermen in a survey reported having to change where they fished due to sedimentation, slash and other debris.

Jem Traylen 24 Apr 2023