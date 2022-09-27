See full details
Government announces 3,000 more RSE workers

Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Government announces 3,000 more RSE workers
The changes will be a welcome relief for horticulture and wine sector. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 27 Sep 2022
The government has announced the largest increase in over a decade to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, providing 3,000 additional places.The increase allows access to 19,000 workers annually from participating Pacific countries, providing workforce relief to the horticulture and wine sector.“The additional 3,000 places, is a 19% increase on the previous season, and acknowledges the industry’s current needs based on strong growth, and the lower number of working holiday makers onshore right now,” immigration minis...

