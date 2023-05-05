Menu
Whole communities could become unviable – BusinessNZ

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 05 May 2023
BusinessNZ said some communities will be devastated by the introduction of pricing agricultural emissions.“It is not hyperbole to claim that whole communities could become unviable through employment and population loss,” it said in a report written by senior policy advisor Mark Cox and distributed by Federated Farmers.The current government has legislated that agricultural emissions will enter the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from Jan 1, 2025, if an effective and workable alternative is not put forward.  Work on that alterna...
