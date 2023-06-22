Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Ranking the country’s biggest home builders

Ranking the country’s biggest home builders
(Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Corporate, retirement village and franchise builders continue to lead the residential building race with Fletcher Living retaining its pole position as the country’s most active builder by value.The residential arm of New Zealand stock exchange-listed Fletcher Building – the country's biggest construction and building materials company – boasts $2.35 billion either in progress or in the planning stage, according to the latest ranking by construction research firm Pacifecon.Retirement village operators Summerset Group and R...
Will light rail survive the loss of Michael Wood?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will light rail survive the loss of Michael Wood?

The most high-profile advocate for light rail is no longer a political player.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Synlait Milk’s Bright spark

The milk processor has some helpful friends in high places.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Synlait Milk’s Bright spark
Law & Regulation

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' liquidators working 'hard' to avoid worst case scenario

That scenario would mean the ski field operations is wound up.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' liquidators working 'hard' to avoid worst case scenario

More Property

Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 21 Jun 2023
Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week
Property

Queenstown rentals spike 20% to $750 a week

New Zealand isn't alone in seeing post-pandemic rental increases.

Brent Melville 21 Jun 2023
Mt Cardrona Station banks on $1.45m fixed-priced baseline
Property

Mt Cardrona Station banks on $1.45m fixed-priced baseline

Developers have signed $50m worth of sales to the high-country housing development.

Brent Melville 21 Jun 2023
Ruapehu ski season may hinge on government intervention
Property

Ruapehu ski season may hinge on government intervention

Creditors have vetoed a proposed bailout of the North Island ski operations.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023