Bluebird invests $40m into chip automation

Bluebird's new hub, a chip off a new block. (Image: Bluebird)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
New Zealanders love their snacks, and they’re particularly fond of potato chips. That fondness translated into a doubling of chip sales through covid, while people were relegated to home-based pursuits, such as watching Netflix. According to Potatoes NZ, the industry body for 172 potato farmers and industry producers, the chip, or "crisps" market now accounts for 23% of a market valued at $1.1 billion annually. Most of that is controlled by Bluebird, Proper, Heartland and ETA.The association's data s...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
