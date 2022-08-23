See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Retail

Mighty Ape proves worth as Kogan flounders

Ben Moore
Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Mighty Ape proves worth as Kogan flounders
Gracie MacKinlay took over as CEO of Mighty Ape from founder Simon Barton in June of this year. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Tue, 23 Aug 2022
RELATED
Mighty Ape earned its stripes in its first full reporting year as a subsidiary of Australia's Kogan Group, accounting for 21.2% of its parent’s gross profit for the financial year ended June 30, 2022.The online-only retailer, which was bought by Kogan in 2021 for A$122.4 million (NZ$136.3m), posted a net profit of A$7.3m for the period out of a gross profit of $39.1m.Mighty Ape’s revenue for the period was A$163.4m, 22.7% of Kogan’s overall A$718.5m revenue.By comparison, Trade Me’s marketplace revenue in the June 20...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
NZME ad revenue up despite dire consumer confidence
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Chief executive Michael Boggs said this result was despite challenges from the recent omicron outbreak and exceptionally low consumer confidence.

Finance
Heartland Bank posts record profit of $95m, raising $200m
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 23 Aug 2022

As well as the equity raise, it also wants to apply to become an authorised bank in Australia.

Listed Companies
Summerset snaps up 3 new properties, lifts first-half underlying profit
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 23 Aug 2022

Summerset is still expanding and says demand isn't tethered to the property market. 

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.