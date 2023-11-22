Menu
BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards
NZSA business journalism award winners: BusinessDesk's Ella Somers and Cécile Meier with Nicholas Pointon and Tim Hunter. (Image: NZSA)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
BusinessDesk took home three awards at last night’s New Zealand Shareholders Association Business Journalism Awards from a record number of entries.Investigative reporter Cécile Meier received the news award for her work on the Business of Health's Te Whatu Ora’s consultant spend.Ella Somers, who joined BusinessDesk in 2021 as part of a cadetship programme funded by NZ On Air, won the emerging journalist of the year award.Her winning portfolio included an exclusive on NZ Sugar facing criminal charges, an analysi...
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth
Markets

PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 12:55pm
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Cryptocurrency

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

Zhao’s crypto exchange will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay US$4.3b in fines.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

