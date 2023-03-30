Alibaba breakup shows global tech firms how to unlock value

(Image: Getty)

By Jane Zhang, Zheping Huang, Henry Ren and Alice HuangAlibaba Group’s overhaul could serve as a template for a restructuring of 'China Tech' itself: a shake-up that achieves Beijing’s aim of carving up the country’s tech titans while unlocking potentially billions of dollars in pent-up shareholder value.China’s online commerce leader surprised markets by announcing Tuesday plans to split its US$220 billion (NZ$353b) empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings (IP...