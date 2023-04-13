Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
A US startup has won permission to fly drones over people and beyond the view of their operators in New Zealand, a key regulatory step that could help open the skies over the EU, Australia and Canada to broader commercial use of unmanned aircraft.SkyDrop, based in Reno, Nevada, and previously called Flirtey, received approval from NZ’s Civil Aviation Authority to operate a drone delivery hub in Huntly, a small town south of Auckland.Permission to operate more freely could eventually vault drone delivery from the experimental phase to an e...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Drawdown figures show health construction delays and A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Rebecca Howard.

Rebecca Howard 7:55am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Drawdown figures show health construction delays and A2 milk short positioning on the rise

More Technology

Scott Tech product precision hits the mark
Listed Companies

Scott Tech product precision hits the mark

The industrial automation company has posted strong profit and margin improvements.

Ben Moore 5:00am
For a while, I became Emily in Paris
Opinion

Peter Griffin: For a while, I became Emily in Paris

A new framework will govern how secure digital identity services are provided.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club
Infrastructure

Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club

UniSuper has been building up its stake. 

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023
PaySauce annualised revenue climbs 50% in hot labour market
Markets

PaySauce annualised revenue climbs 50% in hot labour market

The company is preparing to launch a new product across the Ditch. 

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023