First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
An onboard camera captures Dawn Aerospace's rocket-powered space plane over Canterbury. (Image: Dawn Aerospace)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Dawn Aerospace has successfully run its first tests of rocket-powered engines with its winged space plane in Canterbury.The Christchurch-based company conducted three test flights in late March from the Glentanner Aerodrome on the shore of Lake Pukaki.Its remotely-piloted Mark-II Aurora sub-orbital vehicle had previously been tested with jet engines.The company, which has operations in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States, raised $20 million in venture capital in 2022.Suborbital flightsDawn Aerospace's chief executive, Stefan...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

More Technology

Generative AI is coming for middle-tier workers’ jobs
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Generative AI is coming for middle-tier workers’ jobs

Will generative AI entrench the power of Big Tech or dismantle it?

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Apr 2023
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Listed Companies

Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 05 Apr 2023