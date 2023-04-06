First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

An onboard camera captures Dawn Aerospace's rocket-powered space plane over Canterbury. (Image: Dawn Aerospace)

Dawn Aerospace has successfully run its first tests of rocket-powered engines with its winged space plane in Canterbury.The Christchurch-based company conducted three test flights in late March from the Glentanner Aerodrome on the shore of Lake Pukaki.Its remotely-piloted Mark-II Aurora sub-orbital vehicle had previously been tested with jet engines.The company, which has operations in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States, raised $20 million in venture capital in 2022.Suborbital flightsDawn Aerospace's chief executive, Stefan...