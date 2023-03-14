Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

(Image: Bloomberg)

By Dinesh Nair and Gillian Tan HRL Morrison & Co is in discussions to acquire Ark Data Centres, in a deal that could value the UK business at about £2.5 billion (NZ$4.8b), people with knowledge of the matter said. The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. At least one other suitor is also competing for the business, which is controlled by Elliott Investment Management, the people...