Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Reuseable bank fit-outs XFrame's next target

Reuseable bank fit-outs XFrame's next target
XFrame founder Ged Finch with his modular clip-together framing system (Image: XFrame)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 24 Apr 2023
XFrame founder Ged Finch took up architecture studies because he wanted to work for Wētā Workshop as a set designer.Instead, his studies at the School of Architecture at Victoria University of Wellington led to a new business with the potential to upend the building industry.Growing up in Central Otago, Finch enjoyed making dioramas of film sets. "Models, castles, all that sort of stuff," he explained. But instead of designing wizard houses, he veered into researching reusable and demountable building materials.That led to the fo...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025
Finance

Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025

It was originally set down for June next year.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 24, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion and relief for farmers

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 7:13am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion and relief for farmers

More Technology

Review: Apple's iPad Air 5 hits the tablet sweet spot
The Life Free

Review: Apple's iPad Air 5 hits the tablet sweet spot

The latest-gen iPad Air does enough to be really useful, but still can't do it all.

Ben Moore 23 Apr 2023
Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade
Infrastructure

Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade

The project, delivered with Spark and Adroit, enables real-time water quality monitoring across Christchurch.

Ben Moore 21 Apr 2023
Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?
Politics

Auckland is NZ's Silicon Valley, but how do we grow it?

A new report makes it clear one city is ahead of all the others.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Apr 2023
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 20 Apr 2023