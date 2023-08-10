This week's episode is sponsored by 2degrees and takes a deep look at the telco's Shaping Business report for 2023.
Ben interviews a guest panel that includes:
- 2degrees chief business officer Andrew Fairgray;
- Mitre10 CEO Andrea Scown; and
- Founder of Valocity, Data Insight and Generate Zero Carmen Vicelich.
Plus, Ben and Peter share their views on some of the key findings.
From our browsers to yours – recommended reading from across the internet.
Mentioned in the episode
- 2degrees Shaping Business Study - 2degrees
From BusinessDesk
- Upstart Nation? If only we were that ambitious for tech - Peter Griffin
Aotearoa matters
- Rowan Simpson on the UpStart Nation - Top Three
- One NZ joins smartwatch fray with $5/month plan - NZ Herald
Global perspective
- PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
- What Apple did to Nokia, Tesla is now doing to the motor industry - The Guardian
AI corner
- I Would Rather See My Books Get Pirated Than This - Jane Friedman