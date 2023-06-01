It's all about generative AI and LLMs this week in episode five.
Ben and Peter dig into the NZ Privacy Commission's 'expectations' around businesses using tools like ChatGPT and consider how it compares it to the EU's regulatory approach.
They ask who will win the race to the AI personal assistant (and what that even means), and consider who will be the winners in the race to build infrastructure to support the AI revolution.
Finally, Peter talks to AI chatbot expert Tim Warren, CEO and founder of Kiwi tech success story Ambit.
From our browsers to yours, recommended reading from around the internet:
- Fintech to raise $1.2m on back of deal with BNZ - BusinessDesk
- What’s NZ got to do with Chinese hackers? - BusinessDesk
- Bill Gates says the winner of the A.I. race will be whoever creates a personal assistant—and it’ll spell the end for Amazon - Fortune
- ChatGPT-maker U-turns on threat to leave EU over AI law - BBC
- Twitter pulls out of voluntary EU disinformation code - BBC
- AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says - ITNews
- A lawyer used ChatGPT and now has to answer for its ‘bogus’ citations - The Verge
- AI will be everywhere, but its rise will be mundane not apocalyptic - The Guardian
- Google expands AI-powered ‘Flood Hub’ warning system to cover New Zealand - NZ Herald
- Google NZ pays $870m fee to US parent, books $78m local revenue - NZ Herald
- Inside Sergey Brin’s Secret $250 Million Airship - YouTube
- I wore the Dyson Zone headphones on a long flight - it was pretty much a disaster - Tom’s Hardware