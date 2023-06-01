It's all about generative AI and LLMs this week in episode five.

Ben and Peter dig into the NZ Privacy Commission's 'expectations' around businesses using tools like ChatGPT and consider how it compares it to the EU's regulatory approach.

They ask who will win the race to the AI personal assistant (and what that even means), and consider who will be the winners in the race to build infrastructure to support the AI revolution.

Finally, Peter talks to AI chatbot expert Tim Warren, CEO and founder of Kiwi tech success story Ambit.

