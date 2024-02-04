Menu
The Wall Street Journal

The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week

It's still relatively uncommon for large employers to require corporate staff to come into the office every day of their working week. (Image: Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/The Wall Street Journal)
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 04 Feb 2024
By Chip Cutter, with assistance from Sharon Terlep, Lauren Weber and Sarah NassauerUPS this week joined a small group of large companies pushing for a return to what has become an anomaly in American worklife: five days in the office.The delivery giant followed JPMorgan Chase and Boeing among employers requiring full-time attendance for at least some segment of their workforces.The push for in-person attendance Monday to Friday reflects a desire among top executives to fully repopulate offices and to return to pre-pandemic w...
The world’s forests are doing so much better than we think
Climate change

The world’s forests are doing so much better than we think

It’s a sign that not every indicator is pointing towards doom.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...

A risky Synlait bond, humorous accountants, criticising Wellington council and more.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Feb 2024
Finance

Simon Robertson: The future of wealth in New Zealand

The march of managed funds is evolutionary.

Simon Robertson 03 Feb 2024
Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2024
'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents
Law & Regulation

'Human error' no excuse for workplace accidents

Finding out that people make mistakes doth not a health and safety policy make.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Jan 2024
No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you
Work Cybersecurity

No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you

Companies' creative phishing tests are leaving employees feeling grumpy.

The Wall Street Journal 31 Dec 2023
Bosses have a problem: staff are using their sick leave
Work

Bosses have a problem: staff are using their sick leave

The young, especially, are staying home more, and it’s costing their companies money.

The Wall Street Journal 24 Oct 2023