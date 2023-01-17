Menu
Hotel bill for MIQ surpassed $1 billion
The Grand Mercure hosted more than 7,000 MIQ users. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Murray Jones
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Hotels that provided rooms for the government’s controversial quarantine system received more than $1 billion, new data reveals. In total, 229,958 people passed through the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) scheme between March 2020 and June 2022. Just $187 million has been recovered by the government from people who had to pay for their MIQ stay. Another $26m is outstanding. The scheme involved 33 hotels. Just over half (55%) of them were in Auckland. Another seven were in Christchurch with the remaining eight spread...
