Immigration chaos does real harm to real people

The application system led to misery and frustration. (Image: Getty)
Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod
Sat, 12 Nov 2022
If you want an idea of how politicians and civil servants govern, watch the miniseries This England. It's equal parts brilliant and terrifying. It shows the disconnect between politicians, civil servants and their respective communications teams, and how the government of England (mis)handled the covid pandemic. It's chilling in the cynicism shown by those in power. How they manipulated the public and tried to hide their ineptitude through spin-doctoring which, in the case of England, led to avoidable human misery, death and a...
