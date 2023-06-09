Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Judge allows class actions against CBL Corporation to be discontinued

Judge allows class actions against CBL Corporation to be discontinued
Former CBL chair Peter Harris. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
The two shareholder class actions against CBL Corporation will be discontinued to pave the way for a settlement with the collapsed insurer. However, Justice Ian Gault kept interim suppression orders in place.The judge will hear further arguments on how to distribute the funds in a hearing on July 11 in the high court at Auckland. The collapse of the listed insurer that once had a market cap of $747 million attracted a swathe of litigation, including from a group known as the Livingstone shareholder claimants (after their lead claimant...
NZX 50 slips as Auckland airport shares rise
Markets Market close

NZX 50 slips as Auckland airport shares rise

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,690.34, down 25.4 points or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

A heated budget process ended with a partial selldown of airport shares.

Oliver Lewis 3:58pm
Auckland council approves partial airport selldown
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

More Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Court of appeal rules Uber appeal can be heard
Law & Regulation

Court of appeal rules Uber appeal can be heard

The court of appeal has granted leave for ride-sharing app Uber to appeal a ruling made by the employment court that found four Uber drivers were employees, not contractors. Last year, Chief Judge Christina Inglis ruled the relationship the drivers had with the global rideshare b...

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023
FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance
Law & Regulation

FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

The company has apologised to customers who were overcharged.

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023
Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’
Property

Brent Melville: Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’

‘Mum and pop’ investors have become casualties of unregulated market.

Brent Melville 08 Jun 2023