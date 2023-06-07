Menu
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday

Former CBL chair Peter Harris was briefly in court this morning. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Lawyers involved in the shareholder class actions against collapsed CBL Corporation spent a day putting their case to the court for a “fair and reasonable” settlement.Meanwhile, Justice Ian Gault has gone away to consider the discussions had in the high court in Auckland on Wednesday and is expected to deliver a results judgment on Thursday.However, he continued to suppress details of the deal.The collapse of the listed insurer that once had a market cap of $747 million attracted a swathe of litigation, including from a group known...
