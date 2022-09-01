See full details
South Port gets resource consent to dredge

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Shipping disruptions led a 24% drop in ship visits to South Port (Image: Getty)
South Port has been given the green light to deepen the port’s channel.The listed Bluff port told the market it had been granted resource consent by Environment Southland to dredge and remove seabed material to deepen the harbour entrance channel to 9.7 metres, 10.7m in the Island Harbour berth basins and 9.45m in the swinging basin.The company applied for the consent last year, to help improve safety margins for ship movement and greater capacity for vessels to take more cargo.It is a major project for the port company and was announced...

