Markets

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation

Air NZ’s 'small but mighty' step towards green aviation
A scale model of the Alia electric aircraft Air NZ has purchased from Beta Technologies. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Air New Zealand is set to be the first commercial carrier to add a fully electric aircraft to its fleet after an agreement to buy one from United States startup Beta Technologies.At the launch event on Wednesday, Air NZ chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin called it a “small but mighty in significance” step towards decarbonisation.Chief executive Greg Foran explained that the aircraft will initially be only for cargo, with an NZ Post partnership, but will kick off the practical experimental phase for the carrier’s push t...
AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe
Law & Regulation

AG flays Callaghan over conflicts in Manaaki probe

Multiple failings identified in Callaghan's approach to controversial due diligence.

Pattrick Smellie 3:27pm
Markets

Xero, Tourism Holdings, NZME among Deloitte Top 200 winners

The prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards winners were revealed on Wednesday evening.

Staff reporters 11:15am
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

The review is the first under a new regulatory regime.

Staff reporters 10:00am
ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
