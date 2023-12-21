Menu
Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
Enprise Group has been fined $60,000 plus costs for breaching New Zealand stock exchange rules over the timely disclosure of material information. The NZX-listed company was publicly censured by the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal and ordered to pay the costs of NZX and the tribunal, capped at $15,000 excluding GST, for the breach. The Enprise Group board said it was "disappointed with this finding and the penalty imposed on ENS as a result of the NZ RegCo investigation and subsequent Tribunal decision".It said it takes dis...
Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Clare Capital's Mark Clare

Our full interview with the founding and managing partner, who was featured in episode 29.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Paul McBeth: Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment

Ramping up the rhetoric won't dull the razor blade. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Wellington getting ready for skyfall moment

NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements
NZ sharemarket dips in wake of govt announcements

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,579.8, down 37.57 points or 0.32%.

Graham Skellern 20 Dec 2023
Treasury warns about climate risks
Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act
Zoono charged with breaching Fair Trading Act

Regulator said the company made unsubstantiated claims about product performance.

Staff reporters 20 Dec 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare sales and marketing VP to retire

Paul Shearer will help as a part-time adviser to the senior leadership.

Victoria Young 20 Dec 2023