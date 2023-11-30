Menu
'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack CEO Gary Miles says the energy transition is more exciting than the telco evolution which brought mobile phones. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Gentrack boss Gary Miles says the energy transition to renewables is probably the planet's single most ambitious project. He added that the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company is “very bullish” about its utilities software playing a part in that transition. Gentrack posted a “strong” full-year result for the financial year to Sept 30, Jarden analysts Guy Hooper and Nick Yeo said in a research note. The company reported revenue of $169.9 million, a 34.5% increase on the previous financia...
Technology

Wētā hopes to take on as many as possible of the 256 staff made redundant as a result.

Ben Moore 11:46am
Law & Regulation

Consumer NZ takes Z Energy to court over 'misleading' climate action claims

Z Energy's claims it is on track to reduce emissions 'don't stack up'.

Greg Hurrell 10:00am
Markets

Genesis targeting 95% renewable electricity by 2035

No constituency for "cold showers by candlelight", says Genesis CEO.

Pattrick Smellie 9:40am
Markets

 ANZ Bank says global dairy demand is improving.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Markets

No constituency for "cold showers by candlelight", says Genesis CEO.

Pattrick Smellie 9:40am
Markets

NZ software boss says Koch-owned firm's Three Waters win was "strange".

Rebecca Stevenson 9:05am
Markets Market close

After a strong start, the sharemarket dipped following the RBNZ's MPS.

Graham Skellern 29 Nov 2023