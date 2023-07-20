Menu
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Tāwhaki CEO Linda Falwasser joins to talk about the venture's big plans.
Ben Moore
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Peter Griffin
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Tāwhaki chief exec Linda Falwasser and BryceTech managing director Simon Potter join this week to talk about the big plans for an aerospace hub on the Kaitorete Spit in Canterbury, and how it can help rejuvenate the surrounding land and water.We also speak to Brooke Lord from the NZ and Aus recruitment peak body RCSA about the sudden drop in tech job listings.Our news topics include:Monopoly concerns over Microsoft acquiring Activision AI in Hollywood - actor strikes and Oppenheimer's warning From our browers to yours, recommended...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions

Prime minister Chris Hipkins will launch the plans on Thursday alongside other ministers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions
Tourism

Southern Lakes still on track for record ski season

Forty percent of skiers were 'locked in' from Australia during school holidays.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Southern Lakes still on track for record ski season

