Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

National will push back pricing agriculture emissions to 2030. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The National party has released its emissions policy, saying it believes the solution is through technology, not pine trees.If elected, it will establish a board to put in place a pricing system. This would come into force by 2030, five years after the current statutory deadline.The opposition’s policy has been highly anticipated, with agreement over the primary sector-led He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) appearing to crumble.This came to a head in recent weeks after it was revealed agriculture minister Damien O’Connor had been working on a p...
