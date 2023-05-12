Menu
$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today

More New Zealanders will have access to 5G mobile services across the country. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Fri, 12 May 2023
A deal is being signed today that sees NZ’s telco triumvirate committing $24 million each to the government’s Rural Connectivity Group, in exchange for long-term access to a portion of the 3.5 GHz, or C-band, spectrum.The deal sees each of Spark, 2degrees, and One NZ (formerly Vodafone NZ) being allocated 80 Mhz of the C-band spectrum, which can be used for the rollout of their 5G networks.The agreement starts from July 1, 2023, and has a 20-year term. The total $72m investment into the RCG will be delivered over 2023-25.The funding...
