Brainbox Initiative's Ximena Smith says the effect may not be as strong as we think.

With the 2023 general election just days away, we have one last episode around tech and politics, this time looking at the fear that concerted and bad-faith social media campaigns are eroding the very fabric of democracy.

We're joined by Ximena Smith from the public interest thinktank Brainbox Institute, who digs into whether the outcome of democratic elections is really being swung by social media and all its algorithms.

We also dig into some of the latest news, including the National party's space policy, agritech robots, and how artificial intelligence fails to live up to its promise.

