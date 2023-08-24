Menu
Business of Tech podcast: putting big tech on notice, with the EU's Silicon Valley envoy

Gerard de Graaf speaks to what the EU is doing to regulate tech, and why it's so important.
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Is it time for NZ to be bolder with regulating big tech?Peter talks to the European Union's envoy to Silicon Valley about how the EU's efforts to regulate big tech have been received and what NZ could learn from the massive government's imminent law changes.We also ask if Microsoft's co-pilot can really be worth the price tag.Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts.Reading listRelevant to the episodeImages of the future: Daily life in a world governed by AI - Diplosphere conference, 29 August, Welli...
Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend
Primary Sector

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend

As well as a rebrand, the port appears on track to achieve its three-year strategy.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Environment

After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting

Many NZ companies are shocked to learn how dependant their business is on nature. 

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect

The EU’s Digital Services Act will affect all online activity.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Big Tech regulation and the Brussels effect

The EU’s Digital Services Act will affect all online activity.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
RealMe issue prevents access to government services
News in Brief

RealMe issue prevents access to government services

Users have been unable to log into the service for at least an hour.

Ben Moore 23 Aug 2023
Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block
Markets

Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block

San Francisco-based Ashley Grech starts at Xero this week. 

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
Trade Window lifts June quarter revenue 28%
News in Brief

Trade Window lifts June quarter revenue 28%

The company expects to win more customers to hit its revenue target.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023