This week the state of NZ’s startup scene is on Ben and Peter’s minds following the release of TIN’s 2023 Technology Investment Report. They discuss key points from Ben’s interview with Greg Shanahan.
They ask how good the 2023 budget was for tech and science.
Then, Capture the Bug founder and CEO Ankita Dhakar explains to Peter why businesses should be putting out rewards for finders of flaws in their systems.
From our browsers to yours, recommended reading from around the internet:
- Good news ahead of tough times for NZ tech investment - BusinessDesk
- Nearly every apple top exec is working on the AR headset - Apple Insider
- Why companies do ‘innovation theatre instead of actual innovation - Harvard Business Review
- ChatGPT is already obsolete - The Atlantic
- ChatGPT App Fights Through a Crowd of Copycats on Apple’s Store - Bloomberg
- How can organisations prepare for generative AI? - World Economic Forum
- Opensource wants to eat the internet - Politico
- Quantum computers can’t teleport things - yet - Popular Science
- Alibaba to exit cloud business after Beijing undercuts potential - Bloomberg
- Satellite signal jamming reaches new lows - IEEE Spectrum